(Pocket-lint) - It's been a year since Microsoft first unveiled the look of the upcoming Xbox Series X. Instantly, the console became a meme, with the internet comparing it to all sorts of big, boxy items, from a desktop tower to a fridge. Well, Microsoft is now in on the joke.

The Redmond-based company has introduced the Xbox Series X refrigerator. Not even kidding. It is a replica of the next-generation console, measuring more than six feet tall and weighing 400 pounds. It comes with the same design, including an Xbox logo that lights up on the front and a green-glowing light inside the fridge, and it has a boot sound when you use the disc drive to open the fridge.

Microsoft values the full-size fridge at just $499, but you can't go to your local Home Depot or Lowe's to buy one this holiday season. In fact, you'll never be able to, because Microsoft is giving away the Xbox Series X fridge in a competition. It will pick a winner on 4 November 2020.

"One lucky fan will have the chance to power their dreams and win their very own Xbox Series X Fridge (birthday cake and other contents not included), by simply retweeting the Xbox sweepstakes tweet from 28 October through 4 November," Microsoft explained in a blog post.

Technically, one other person in the world got one of these special fridges: Microsoft gave an Xbox Series X fridge to Snoop Dogg, a longtime Xbox fan.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.