Xbox wants to create more family games to be like Nintendo

(Pocket-lint) - With the imminent arrival of the Xbox Series X and Series S, you could probably forgive some of the big cheeses at Xbox for resting on their laurels a little and reflecting on a big launch.

That doesn't seem to be the attitude that Phil Spencer's bringing to the table, though - the head of Xbox has been talking to a few different podcasts and channels in the last week or so, and there have been some interesting tidbits to take away from his chats.

One of the most eye-catching is a recent admission while talking to Gamereactor that Xbox doesn't have the strongest lineup of family games, suitable for younger players.

There's an obvious exception to the rule in the form of the world-conquering titan that is Minecraft, but Spencer said that despite that title, "E-rated content (to use an ESRB rating) is not a strength for us. We obviously have Minecraft and we have some other franchises. But when I think about expanding the creative palette that our teams have, I think that is critically important."

After the seismic news of Microsoft's Bethesda acquisition broke last month, Spencer also seemed to confirm that we can expect more acquisitions, to continue to feed the ecosystem of studios Xbox is building up, and to make sure that there's plenty of fresh meat for Game Pass subscribers to enjoy.

However, that doesn't mean there's anything coming down the pike immediately, and we'd also struggle to pick out another purchase Xbox could make on the same scale as Bethesda, so this is more likely to simply signal that more, smaller buys are in order in Spencer's mind.

Still, the process of building up a library of franchises that parents know they can safely let their kids play will take some time - just look at Nintendo, which has been cementing just such a reputation over decades.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.