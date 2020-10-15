Xbox Series X UI already rolling out to Xbox One

(Pocket-lint) - The user interface for Xbox Series X and S is now rolling out to all Xbox One consoles.

Those on the Xbox Insider beta test scheme got it in August/September, but now it is available to all users of the Xbox One, One S, One S All-Digital Edition, and One X.

Things you'll instantly notice are its speed - it's a lot quicker than the previous user experience - and that every box and icon seems to have acquired a rounded edge, making them feel softer and less PC-like.

Game hubs are much better laid out, not least in Game Pass, making it easier to view screengrabs, trailers and install each game.

The side menu slider is just, well, nicer too - with easier access to Game Pass, parties and chats, and your profile and settings.

It is also easier to set up a new console apparently, although we're yet to test this ourselves (soon though, we hope).

You might have seen some of the new design notes before, as the Xbox Game Store had already been updated to introduce the softer edges and chunkier text.

We have to say, it's all much better than before - even though it still retains a similar feel to the last UI. And it's good to note that Xbox isn't forgetting current gen owners anytime soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.