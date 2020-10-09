(Pocket-lint) - Xbox Game Pass subscribers rejoice, Forza Motorsport 7 has finally been added to the service. It's now available to play on both Xbox and PC.

It's been a long time coming, especially considering the game first launched in 2017 and the newer Forza Horizon 4 has been available via Game Pass for a while but it'll no doubt please racing sim fans.

Microsoft is saying that with the Game Pass version of Forza Motorsport 7, gamers will be able to enjoy the racing sim at up to 60fps in native 4K resolution with HDR on both PC and Xbox One X. That is, of course, if your gaming machine can handle that.

The company has also said that with the upcoming launch of Xbox Series X, the game will also be able to take advantage of Xbox Velocity Architecture. This will mean faster load times and an "almost instantaneous" transition between races.

Forza Motorsport 7 also supports Cloud Gaming with Xbox Games Pass Ultimate, meaning you can play in multiple places with different devices. Xbox in the sitting room, Android phone in your bedroom, tablet and PC play elsewhere too.

Alongside Forza, Xbox Game Pass also has two other new games in the form of the Xbox 360 classic Brutal Legend and Ikenfell. So plenty of new stuff to play this weekend.

Writing by Adrian Willings.