Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass will come to iOS, Xbox vows

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox boss Phil Spencer has reportedly vowed to have Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate working on iPhone and iPad.

In an address to employees, he is alleged to have said, "We absolutely will end up on iOS."

It is also reported that the company plans to build a "direct browser-based solution", much like the method Amazon is adopting for its newly-launched Luna cloud gaming platform.

While in beta form, Project xCloud, as the Game Pass streaming service was originally named, did briefly appear on iOS, through Apple's TestFlight app testing service. However, it was soon removed - presumably because it breached Apple guidelines.

Since then, Apple has adjusted its terms to theoretically allow a cloud gaming service to be ranged in the App Store, but as it demands that each game available through the service to also have its own approved app, that is unfeasbile for Xbox Cloud Gaming. It currently hosts more than 150 Xbox One games.

Amazon looks to be circumnavigating the strict rules (which do not apply to Google's Play Store for Android) by making its Luna cloud service available through browser on iOS devices. Now it seems Xbox is about to test those waters too.

Writing by Rik Henderson.