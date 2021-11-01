If you're moving over to the new generation of Xbox consoles, you might want to be sure about whether your existing library of games will play.

Unlike PlayStation, Xbox offers two consoles as part of this latest generation that have different specifications and price points to match.

The Xbox Series X is the more powerful of the two. Indeed, it's technically the most powerful console on the market today, with components you'd normally find in a decent gaming PC. The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, is more affordable and for those looking to play the latest "next-gen" games but without blowing the budget. Both are very worthy when considering an upgrade from an Xbox One - not least because they are backward compatible with all last-gen games.

However, if you already have a large collection of Xbox One games on disc and don't want to swap them for digital equivalents, your next console choice is more important (and less broad). Here we tell you why that is.

Will my old discs work on Xbox Series S?

We'll get this one out of the way first as it's simple: you can't play Xbox One disc games on the Xbox Series S.

The key thing to know about the Xbox Series S is that there's no physical disc drive whatsoever, which means that you'll have no way at all of running games from your discs on the new compact console.

So, if you have a big library of Xbox One games on disc that you want to dip back into fairly regularly, it's likely not the best choice for you as an upgrade machine.

However, if you don't mind ditching the discs and are willing to download games to its drive instead, the Xbox Series S is an excellent entry machine, especially when partnered with Xbox Game Pass - the all-in-one subscription service that offers over 400 games for a single monthly fee. You never know, all those disc games you own might be on it anyway.

Will my old discs work on Xbox Series X?

As with the Series S, the Xbox Series X supports just about every Xbox One game released in the last decade or so, plus many Xbox 360 and original Xbox games through backward compatibility. Unlike its cheaper stablemate, it also sports a 4K Blu-ray disc drive so you can spin your existing discs.

In fact, you might even find that many of them benefit from the more powerful specifications of the console, with faster loading times and improved frame rates.

There are some caveats though. Kinect games won't work - the Xbox Series X doesn't support the motion sensing peripheral at all. Some other titles that require first or third-party accessories might also struggle due to the periphrals themselves no longer being supported.

Still, we've had barely any issues with the vast number of discs we've popped into the console, so you should be okay.

