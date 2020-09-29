(Pocket-lint) - EA Play will be added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on 10 November, the same day Xbox Series X and Series S hit stores.

While that was pretty obvious already, the date has been confirmed by Xbox, with the addition that Electronic Arts' games library service will also become part of Xbox Game Pass for PC from December.

EA Play offers a large selection of games from the publisher's back catalogue, plus early access and game trials for some of its new titles. You also get discounts on EA games from the digital store.

It usually costs £3.99 / $4.99 per month (or $19.99 / $29.99 for a year's membership) but, from November, it will be included in the cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

So, for £10.99 / $14.99 per month you can get EA Play, Xbox Game Pass, Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for PC combined. That gives you access to around 400 games to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows 10 PC, and/or Android (over the cloud).

That's particularly attractive to owners of the next-gen consoles as they will have a massive library to tap into from day one. Plus, many Xbox One and Xbox 360 games will sport enhanced performance on the new machines.

Writing by Rik Henderson.