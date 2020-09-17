(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft might soon allow you to preorder the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next-generation consoles. Here's what you need to know.

Preorders will reportedly open for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S from 22 September 2020 at 11am ET/8am PT/8am BST.

The Xbox Series X costs $499/ £449, while the Xbox Series S is $299/ £249.

You can't pre-order either console yet. Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Cosco, and others are expected to offer preorders from 22 September 2020.

The following retailers currently have information pages for the consoles, with the option to sign up for information:

Microsoft will release and start shipping both consoles from 10 November 2020. At that point, you will be able to buy them at select physical stores, too.

Xbox Series X is the higher-end model. See our guides below for a detailed breakdown of the two:



Writing by Maggie Tillman.