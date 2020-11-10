Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on sale: Here's where to buy your new Xbox

(Pocket-lint) - The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release date is today - 10 November - here's where to order yours if you weren't successful in the pre-order.

However, stock at many retailers is selling out, with some retailers simply stonewalling would-be purchasers with 'sold out' pages at present. However, we'd expect this to ease up in the coming hours and days although we have already seen some December availability dates appear.

squirrel_widget_351765

The Xbox Series X has been especially popular and is our pick of the two consoles if you're looking to buy. For a full comparison check out: Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: What's the difference?

squirrel_widget_351324

Be warned - most retailers are showing that stock has currently sold out or are giving longer lead delivery dates.

UK

US

Canada

The Xbox Series X costs $499/ £449, while the Xbox Series S is $299/ £249. You can also get it through Xbox All Access by paying a monthly fee for 24-months - that includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership at no extra cost.

Writing by Dan Grabham and Maggie Tillman.