(Pocket-lint) - Project xCloud, the cloud gaming platform from Xbox, has been rebranded ahead of its full launch tomorrow, Tuesday 15 September.

Now called the less snappy Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the service will offer over 150 Xbox One games to be played over a data connection on an Android device.

Sadly, even with Apple's new terms and conditions that open the door to cloud gaming, there is little likelihood of the service being available on iOS anytime soon.

Cloud Gaming will be a no-cost addition to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - the monthly membership scheme from Xbox that also includes more than 200 Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to download and play each month, more than 100 PC games, Xbox Live Gold (for online play), and, from November, EA Play.

You get all that and the new cloud service for £10.99 / $14.99 per month.

squirrel_widget_158169

It will also be available for the Xbox Series S and Series X when they are launched on 10 November. In fact, should you decide to buy either as part of the Xbox All Access monthly payment plan, you get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrown in for good measure.

Cloud Gaming (formerly xCloud) has been available in beta form for the last year, but will be available to all Game Pass Ulimate subscribers from tomorrow.

Games available from day one will include Batman: Arkham Knight, Crackdown 3, Dirt 4, Forza Horizon 4, and the Halo series.

Writing by Rik Henderson.