(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is going for it hard this week - after taking the wraps off the Xbox Series S yesterday, and confirming the Xbox Series X's price plus release dates for both consoles (10 November 2020), it's also made another impressive announcement about its big play, Game Pass.

Teaming up with Electronic Arts, it's confirmed that all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for PC members will get membership of EA Play, EA's own subscription service, at no extra cost starting this holiday season.

That's a big coup, and will widen the library of games that a Game Pass Ultimate membership gives instant access to. It's also another brick in the wall of Microsoft's strategy to make Game Pass its crown jewel and central product.

Similarly, it marks another distinction between the standard Game Pass membership and Ultimate, with only the premium tier getting EA Play access. It'll add another 60 games or so to the full roster for Ultimate members, though.

The blog post announcing the change doesn't give an exact date for when the service will be added, but does say that it's coming this holiday. Given we now know that the Xbox Series S and Series X will both launch on 10 November, it's a pretty safe bet that EA Play might be lined up to coincide with that date.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.