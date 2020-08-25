(Pocket-lint) - Cinema's slowly but surely starting to spin up again, with more and more films edging towards release after months of delays while theatres were largely closed.

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the biggest films on the cusp of release, and the team at Xbox has just taken the wraps off some one-off special edition consoles it's made to commemorate the latest DC superhero flick.

Suffice to say, as you can see in the image above, they're definitely unique - some would say a tad ugly, but who are we to judge? We've at least all agreed that the rainbow-themed controller accompanying the Lasso of Truth-themed console in orange is extremely handsome.

For those who can't tell at a glance, the three consoles are inspired by, from right to left, Wonder Woman's trademark lasso, the new golden armour she dons in the film, and her new arch-nemesis, Cheetah.

DC dropped a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 during its Fandome event this weekend, so you can check it out to see more of the visual inspiration for the consoles in action.

Getting your hands on the consoles is a more complicated matter though - you'll have to like or Retweet the sweepstakes Tweet that Xbox should be sending out very soon to be in with a chance of taking one home. The competition closes on September 17 so get your entry in before then for a chance.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.