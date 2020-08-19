(Pocket-lint) - The Xbox Series X has broken cover and appeared in a real-world setting. It was displayed at the Xperion E-Arena in Saturn, Germany recently and was photographed by an eagle-eyed Xbox fan.
Now, we've seen many press shots of the console before, but these pictures of the console in a real-world context are more telling - it really does look like a mini tower PC.
Xbox Series X was exhibited at the Xperion e-arena in Saturn (Germany) pic.twitter.com/xiMvia1FnX— Mr..Keema (@KeemaMr) August 17, 2020
That comes as no surprise really. The Xbox Series X has been called "monolithic" since being first unveiled in December last year, but now you can get a better idea of how it will look rigidly standing next to your TV.
The model in the cabinet in Germany is unlikely to have been a full working version. Indeed, we doubt it even had any components inside.
It clearly has "prototype - not for sale" on the rear and we've encountered the same thing before, with the Xbox One S and One X - empty shells that are good for pictures and little else.
However, the fact that Xbox is now happily displaying the next-gen machine gives us hope we'll soon find out more about its release date and price. After all, the longer it keeps tight lipped, the more the speculation.