(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has confirmed its next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, will arrive in November. But its anticipated launch has now been dampened somewhat.

Previously, the Redmond-based company had promised a general “holiday 2020” release date for the Xbox Series X. Microsoft still isn’t providing a specific date, but some reports have speculated it'll be during the first week of November. We've contacted Microsoft for details and will update you when we know more.

Unfortunately, Microsoft revealed the November launch date while simultaneously announcing with 343 Industries that Halo Infinite will be delayed until 2021. Microsoft had been planning to launch the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite at the same time this autumn. The game was intended to be a major launch title for the console.

Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f — Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020

In fact, there will now be no big launch title for the Xbox Series X. Microsoft is expected to focus on Xbox Game Pass when the console does launch.

The company said in a blog post that it also aims to provide more details on dozens of new games launching this yea- that are optimised for the Xbox Series X and its premium features, including DirectX ray tracing, 120fps frame rates, faster loading times, and support for Quick Resume.

For more about the Xbox Series X, check out our guide here. We're still waiting to learn its price and when people can start preordering the next-gen console.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Rik Henderson.