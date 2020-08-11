xCloud beta is now available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is opening up the xCloud game streaming service to more people from today. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will all be able to access through the updated Game Pass beta app for Android almost a full month before the service is due to launch officially in its non-beta form.

The Verge notes that - while the service is up and running for subscribers - you won't get full access to all 100+ games that are intended to launch on the service in September. Instead, the list of available titles in the current beta is closer to around 30 games, which should still be plenty to get your toes wet.

This much was confirmed in a statement by a Microsoft spokesperson who told Pocket-lint that xCloud is "entering a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition of the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android. Existing Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app users will get the opportunity to test a subset of the available titles as we ready the experience for broader availability next month."

If you are a subscriber you'll be able to try out the feature from today. To get in on the action, you need to download and install the latest beta version of the Game Pass app for Android.

Of course, in order to make the most of it, you'll need to pair an Xbox wireless controller with your phone too.

