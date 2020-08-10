(Pocket-lint) - Xbox may be taking its sweet merry time in confirming the Xbox Series S - a lighter, cheaper version of its next-gen console - but we now have "official" evidence that it is coming.

A Twitter user allegedly found a white Series X controller in the wild, in the full packaging and, on the rear, it clearly states that it's available for Xbox Series S as well.

There's also great news for existing Xbox console owners too, and PC, Android and iOS device users, the next-gen controller will be compatible with your machine(s).

Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 9, 2020

If real - and video posted by Zak S seems convincing - the "robot white" controller (bought on OfferUp for $35) is a great indication that the Xbox Series S will be announced very soon. Microsoft is expected to host an event this month, August, where its holiday launch line-up should become more clear.

We're hoping to also find out exact release dates, prices and maybe even pre-order details at the same time.

And here's a video to show that it's real pic.twitter.com/4SWl3nmsIw — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 10, 2020

This isn't the first time we've spotted the white version of the Xbox Series X controller - another appeared online a few weeks ago. However, this is the first time that the Series S has been spied on something that looks like official blurb.

The Xbox Series S (also known by its codename of Lockheart) is expected to be a smaller, maybe digital-only version of the X, but with slightly truncated processing power and specs. You can read much more about it in our in-depth rumour round-up here: Xbox Series S release date, specs, price and everything you need to know.

Writing by Rik Henderson.