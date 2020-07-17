In spite of reports about Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console shortages throughout the pandemic, Microsoft has reportedly announced it is pulling the plug on both kits. The decision isn't that unexpected, however, given a new generation of Xbox consoles is on the horizon.

“As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,” the Redmond-based company reportedly told the media, including The Verge, in a statement. “Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally.”

Microsoft noted said gamers can check with their local retailers for more information on the availability of Xbox One hardware.

Microsoft launched the Xbox One X in late 2017. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, a disc-less edition of the console, followed in April of last year.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X is scheduled for release in late 2020, and Microsoft is rumoured to be developing a separate Xbox Series S console (with a June reveal possibly). It would presumably succeed the Xbox One X and the One S All-Digital Edition. It might even offer 1080p / 1440p gaming.

For more about the upcoming Xbox Series X, see our guide here. We also have this Xbox Series S speculative comparison.