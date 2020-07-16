Project xCloud - the cloud gaming service from Microsoft - will officially come out of beta this September, with the full version launching for phones and tablets during the month.

What's more, it has been revealed that subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate won't have to pay a single penny more for it, just the usual £10.99 per month.

Over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles will be instantly playable on xCloud and even link directly to their equivalent games on Xbox One or, eventually, Series X. That means you will be able to pick up and play from the same save game, whether you are on console or playing on your mobile device.

In addition, players will be able to compete or play with others across platform. So if you play a game on xCloud, you can face others playing on Xbox One, for example.

Halo Infinite is one of the new games confirmed to hit the platform at launch.

This will represent a major blow to Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now - both cloud gaming platforms that ask you to pay for the games individually. They each have free membership plans as well as paid, but you have to buy the games yourself (on the most part).

Those who have enjoyed the Public Preview beta of Project xCloud will know what to expect, with the service already boasting over 100 games that are also available on Game Pass.