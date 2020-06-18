Microsoft xCloud to be upgraded to play Xbox Series X games

We should get the full consumer version of xCloud later this year, with Microsoft's cloud gaming platform standing up well to public testing during its beta phase. However, while it currently runs on Xbox One hardware, there is every indication that the servers will be upgraded in 2021 to Xbox Series X.

That will effectively enable any enhancements to Xbox One games to run over the streamed service, plus any Xbox Series X games that might be added to its library.

In addition, sources told The Verge that Microsoft is also considering adding PC server blades to the backend setup, in order to accurately stream PC games when xCloud fully launches.

When launched, xCloud is said to be integrated as part of Xbox Game Pass, the membership scheme that allows subscribers access to more than 200 Xbox One games for just one monthly fee. That could mean that, as well as download and play them on an Xbox One, members will be able to stream them on mobile devices too.

It is widely suggested that Game Pass will be available on Xbox Series X too, so it stands to reason that some next-generation titles will become available on the platform.

And, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also incorporating Xbox Game Pass for PC, by adding PC server blades to the infrastructure, all games on that scheme could also be made available.

