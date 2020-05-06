Forza Street is available to download for the vast majority of Android and iOS devices, not just Samsung phones, after a brief exclusivity period is now over.

Previously available as part of the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch (and on PC only prior), the game is a drag racer in the style of CSR2, except you also get to time braking and accelerating around corners.

Like the Forza games for Xbox One (and Xbox 360 previously), it mainly centres on car collection, with hundreds of different models available to win and add to your garage.

It is free-to-play with some paid-for in-game purchasing.

To celebrate its wider launch, Xbox is offering all players free swag. Anyone playing the game from now until 5 June will receive a free 2017 Ford GT to race in the game, plus additional in-game credits and gold to start you on your street racing career.

You also get a small bonus for signing up with your Xbox Live account, which then enables cloud saves so you can carry on your progress on any device, and opens up Xbox Achievements for you to snag.

You can download Forza Street on the Apple App Store here, or Google Play here, for iOS and Android respectively.