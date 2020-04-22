Xbox reportedly plans to announce a second next-generation console in May.

The machine previously known by the codename Lockheart is said to be the Xbox Series S - a more affordable alternative to the Series X.

Not much is known about the Series S at present, although previous rumours have suggested that it will sport 4 teraflops of GPU performance rather than the 12TF in its beefier sibling. For further comparison, the One X has 6TF.

However, it will, like the Series X, also feature ray-tracing and super-speed SSD storage - this should give it an advantage over the current generation consoles.

Older Lockheart-tagged rumours also suggested that the machine will have a faster CPU and support 1440p gaming, rather than full, native 2160p. They also claimed that it would not have a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, or any physical media drive come to that.

Instead, it could be more like the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and rely on digital downloads and possible connection with Project xCloud, Microsoft's cloud gaming platform.

One thing that will be certain is that the Xbox Series range will be backward compatible with every game that works on the Xbox One, and Game Pass, so there will be plenty to play on it at launch.

Watch this space.