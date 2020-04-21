Xbox and CD Projekt Red have partnered to introduce not only the best-looking Xbox One X yet, but possibly the ideal stop-gap before upgrading to an Xbox Series X.

Available from June, the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle includes a 1TB One X with custom decal, plus a snazzy, themed Xbox One controller - which is also available to purchase separately.

In addition, the pack includes a download for the highly-anticipated game, which will be available from 17 September.

Cyberpunk 2077 is, quite honestly, one of the most promising games we've seen in many years - having been walked through gameplay demos at different events. And, those who purchase it on Xbox One will also get a completely free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version when they eventually opt for the latest machine.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller will be available for purchase on its own, from tomorrow, 22 April.

Other themed devices will include a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Pro Charging Stand, special edition Seagate Game Drives in 2TB and 5TB options, and SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless headsets, in both Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) and Netrunner editions.

SteelSeries will also release three Cyberpunk 2077 accessory packs for existing Arctis Pro headsets, with new magnetic earplates.