Xbox Series X GPU code stolen and leaked, AMD reveals

AMD has confirmed that a hacker stole source code relating to several of its latest and forthcoming graphics processing technologies, including the "Arden" GPU inside the Xbox Series X.

It was reportedly then leaked online on Github but has since been taken down by the site, after AMD served DCMA notices.

The alleged hacker claimed that she found the source code, which also relates to AMD's Navi 10 and Navi 12 GPUs, in November last year: "I found AMD Navi GPU hardware source codes in a hacked computer," she told TorrentFreak. "The user didn’t take any effective action against the leak of the codes."

AMD responded by stating that it wasn't informed about the theft or leak until December: "In December 2019, we were contacted by someone who claimed to have test files related to a subset of our current and future graphics products, some of which were recently posted online, but have since been taken down," it posted on its website.

It also said that the code obtained - which the hacker values at $100,000 - will not compromise the competitiveness or security of its graphics products, including the Xbox Series X. However, it is clearly concerned at the potential leak of its intellectual property.

"While we are aware the perpetrator has additional files that have not been made public, we believe the stolen graphics IP is not core to the competitiveness or security of our graphics products. We are not aware of the perpetrator possessing any other AMD IP.

"We are working closely with law enforcement officials and other experts as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation."

What this means for the consumer - and eventual Xbox Series X owner - is unknown, but likely to have little impact. AMD, however, clearly isn't pleased.