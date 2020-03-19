Microsoft may have unwittingly revealed the actual release date of the Xbox Series X.

A number of regional official Xbox websites posted a graphics stating that the next-gen console would arrive "Thanksgiving 2020", which is a lot more specific than the usual company line of "Holiday 2020".

The graphics has since been universally taken down, and Xbox has posted a retraction and denial on Twitter, but if it is a slip rather than random mistake (as thought) it means the Xbox Series X will be available from Thursday 26 November 2020 or thereabouts.

Larry Hryb (AKA Major Nelson) claims it was "inaccurately listed" but it nonetheless makes sense that the console will be released around that day, if not actually on it.

An Xbox product page in some regions inaccurately listed the launch date for Xbox Series X as Thanksgiving 2020. We are committed to launching Holiday 2020 — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 18, 2020

The original Xbox One, for example, was released on Friday 22 November 2013. And Thanksgiving is in the holiday season, after all, so that still rings true.

We doubt it'd be on Thanksgiving itself though, considering most people in the US would rather be enjoying that national holiday than queuing up for the latest Xbox. And, considering Black Friday is the following day, Microsoft won't want to clash with the frenzied sales period.

So, we wouldn't be surprised if the Xbox Series X was available from the Friday before Thanksgiving, rather than the week itself. Which would make it the 20 November 2020.

COVID-19 pandemic permitting.