As we reported yesterday, E3 2020 has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. However, that doesn't mean June will be a complete washout when it comes to game launches.

Xbox has announced plans to present its annual media briefing digitally instead, with Phil Spencer tweeting as much.

E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9h — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 11, 2020

And the likes of Ubisoft and Devolver Digital are to follow suit.

An update regarding E3 2020. pic.twitter.com/cThkDIkfVm — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 11, 2020

The week of E3 has always been a big part of what we do and are genuinely bummed about the cancelation of the event itself.



Lots to juggle but right now we plan on having a livestream Devolver Direct / press conference and possibly more. pic.twitter.com/nGDAEsIzUs — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

Indeed, we wouldn't be surprised if every trailer and game originally due to debut at E3 2020 still does online.

Warner, for example, was reportedly planning its first ever major E3 press conference, where it was due to announce a new Batman game, the Harry Potter RPG first leaked in 2018, and whatever Rocksteady is up to.

Electronic Arts is also looking at ways it can reimagine its annual EA Play event - usually held in LA at the same time as E3: "Clearly the situation is evolving by the day, and we’ve been reviewing how it will change our plans for EA Play 2020. We will share more soon," it said in a statement published by Kotaku.

So it's no all gloom and doom for gamers. Indeed, gaming is something that can get people through the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, the gamers on the Pocket-lint team are well used to self-isolating.