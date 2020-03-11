There will be no E3 this year, if numerous sources are to be believed.

The world's largest videogames show is set to be the latest casualty of the coronavirus outbreak, with wide reports claiming that its cancellation could be officially announced later today - Wednesday 11 March.

To be honest, Pocket-int's own sources have hinted at this outcome for the last week or so, with UK publishers unwilling to book flights to Los Angeles for June.

Considering there are indications that the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak could peak in the west around that time, there is understandable caution.

If the expected cancellation is confirmed, E3 2020 will follow other big name games and tech shows that have already been postponed or removed from the schedule.

SXSW is one of the latest, which followed GDC (the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco). We have also lost Mobile World Congress, Geneva Motor Show, Baselworld, Google I/O and several others. There are even doubts that Gamescom and IFA will take place in Germany in August and September respectively.

In terms of what was due to happen at E3 2020, the biggest setback will be the expected launch of the Xbox Series X. Xbox was due to have a major show, not least thanks to the absence of PlayStation for a second year in a row.

It is now likely that Xbox will host a separate event for its next-generation console, possibly predominantly online-only like with its GDC keynote on 18 March.