New Xbox Series X details planned for GDC keynote livestream

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) might not be going ahead next week thanks to fears over the coronavirus outbreak, but Xbox is still planning to host seminars for developers and a keynote address. It will just stream them online instead.

The main, hour-long keynote will be presented as a livestream to take place on Wednesday 18 March.

It will be game developer-centric, of course, but will include details on the Xbox Series X, plus future plans for Project xCloud - the company's cloud game streaming platform.

While Xbox has already released some information about its forthcoming next-generation console, the keynote will focus on the hardware that developers can make good use of, so actual specifications could well be a part of the stream.

We don't expect to hear anything on pricing though, nor public release details for Project xCloud - which is still in Preview.

Those sorts of things will be saved for around E3 time in June, although there's no guarantee that show won't be cancelled too.

Indeed, there are several indications it could be and Pocket-lint's inside sources have told us it's still 50/50 at the minute.

We'll bring you the livestream details for the Xbox GDC keynote, however, in the coming days.