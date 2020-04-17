The next generation of console gaming is rapidly approaching, with the Xbox Series X hitting stores at the end of 2020.

Of course, no console is much without games - not even the "most powerful" in the world.

That's why we've put together a list of the games that have either been confirmed already, or hinted at coming to the Xbox Series X in the coming year or so.

Some could even be part of the monthly Xbox Game Pass membership scheme, which will save you a stack of money. And it's worth remembering that all Xbox One games will be playable on the new machine too.

So here are the best upcoming games for Xbox Series X we've heard about so far. Enjoy.

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: Holiday 2020

Exclusive? No, also on Xbox One and Windows 10

Halo Infinite is scheduled to be one of the launch games for Xbox Series X, so will also be available during the holiday season. As with a few games on this list, it will be part of Xbox's Smart Delivery initiative, whereby you can buy the game on Xbox One and get the Series X version for free as a download when you upgrade to the new machine.

As for the game itself, Infinite will see the return of Master Chief after a five year hiatus and is being called a "spiritual reboot".

Publisher: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Release date: 17 September 2020 (on current gen)

17 September 2020 (on current gen) Exclusive? No, also on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Windows 10

What can be said about Cyberpunk 2077 that hasn't been said before? CD Projekt Red's long-awaited sci-fi role-player always looked like a next-gen game in waiting and so it will prove to be. However, like Halo Infinite, it is also coming out for the current generation consoles and features Smart Delivery, so you will be able to buy the Xbox One version and update for free once you own an Xbox Series X. Very nice indeed.

Publisher: Blooper Team

Blooper Team Release date: Holiday 2020

Holiday 2020 Exclusive? No, also on PS5

A greatly enhanced version of Blooper Team's superb indie cyberpunk thriller, Observer, will be a launch title for Xbox Series X. It stars the late Rutger Hauer and will feature not only improved graphics, but new gameplay elements and extra story segments.

Publisher: Square Enix

Square Enix Release date: Late 2020

Late 2020 Exclusive? No, also on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Windows 10

Developed by People Can Fly (Bulletstorm, Gears of War: Judgment), Outriders is an all-new intellectual property that could prove to be an early hit on the platform. It is a third-person online shooter in the style of Destiny, but with a far darker tone. At least, that's what we've taken from the early reveals so far.

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on Xbox One and Windows 10

Ninja Theory's first Senua game - Hallblade: Senua's Sacrifice - not only wowed with its almost photorealistic graphics, but the clever, well informed grasp on mental health issues was much lauded. The sequel looks even more stunning, based on a trailer made entirely using the in-game engine. The action-adventure will be available on the current generation Xbox, but we suspect it'll be the Series X version everyone will be talking about.

Publisher: Techland

Techland Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox One and PC

Although Techland is yet to officially confirm Dying Light 2 is coming for next-gen machines, its release delay and sheer scope suggest that it is a shoo-in for the new consoles. The game is a sequel to the amazing first-person parkour zombie-a-thon we're still playing to this day, but it takes the concept to an all-new level. Every action and decision you make in the game will affect the entire gameworld - with different factions growing and fading depending on your choices.

Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Windows 10

Ubisoft has announced that several of its existing and forthcoming games will be available on Xbox Series X - we just don't know when. Still, putting Rainbow Six Siege on the platformer is a no-brainer to us. The multiplayer online shooter has an enormous following and it is that kind of hardcore gaming market that will likely be formed of early adopters.

Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Windows 10

This was one of our favourite games of last year's E3 and was originally scheduled for release on current gen machines on 6 March 2020. However, thanks to Ubisoft getting cold feet after the seemingly rushed release of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, it held back its jewel in the crown until the following fiscal year for extra polish. That means it could appear anytime between April 2020 and March 2021.

That makes it an ideal launch candidate for Xbox Series X. Especially as, from what we've played so far, the play as anyone in the game mechanic lends itself well to a new era of advanced gaming.

Publisher: THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on PS5, Windows 10

After releasing a playable teaser for PC on Steam, which was very well received, THQ Nordic decided to greenlight a fully remastered, remade version of RPG Gothic. It also announced that it will be coming to the next-generation consoles too.

Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Windows 10

Ubisoft's new game series - from the in-house studio behind Assassin's Creed - was one of the games delayed in a recent purge. However, it has now been confirmed for next-gen machines as well as existing consoles. And, we expect the action-adventure to be part of the Xbox Series X launch lineup.

Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release date: 2020

2020 Exclusive? No, also on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Windows 10

Another Ubisoft game with no fixed release date as yet, Rainbow Six Quarantine caused quite a stir during the company's E3 2019 presentation. It dispenses with the real-world combat-style themes of Siege - instead shifting to survival horror, with three-player teams battle an infected population.

Publisher: Daedelic Entertainment

Daedelic Entertainment Release date: 2021

2021 Exclusive? No, also on PS5, Windows 10 (rumoured)

There is no trailer for Gollum as yet and it is unlikely to see the light of day for a while yet, but we do know that the game with be a story-driven action-adventure and from a studio well-versed in such things. We also know it's coming to next-gen consoles.

Publisher: Bethesda

Bethesda Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on PS5, Windows 10 (rumoured)

We've not heard a peep about The Elder Scrolls 6 since its tease at E3 2018. However, if it doesn't come to Xbox Series X we'll eat our big floppy hats.

Publisher: Bethesda

Bethesda Release date: TBC

TBC Exclusive? No, also on PS5, Windows 10 (rumoured)

Like The Elder Scrolls 6, little is known about Starfield right now. It is thought to be a sci-fi RPG though and something of a departure from the Fallout franchise.