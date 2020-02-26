Microsoft isn't done revealing key features for its next-generation Xbox Series X.

In a podcast, Larry Hryb, the head of Xbox Live, announced a quick resume feature will let Xbox Series X owners instantly resume multiple games after the console has rebooted, or even after switching titles or resuming from standby. “I had to reboot because I had a system update, and then I went back to the game and went right back to it,” said Hryb. “So it survives a reboot.”

This feature should appease frustrated gamers who've had to replay parts of a game after accidentally closing out before saving, and it's handy for any dashboard updates that tend to interrupt progress in a game. Hyrb didn't detail the technology behind this solution, but he called the ability to continue unsaved games even after restarting or switching titles "quick resume".

Director of Xbox program management Jason Ronald also mentioned audio ray tracing, or spatial audio: "With the introduction of hardware-accelerated ray tracing with the Xbox series X, we’re actually able to enable a whole new set of scenarios, whether that’s more realistic lighting, better reflections, we can even use it for things like spatial audio and have ray-traced audio."

Microsoft is expected to discuss its spatial audio efforts more at the Game Developers Conference next month.