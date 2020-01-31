EA and Xbox team up on a Super Bowl Xbox One X, and you can win it

We love a bit of limited edition console loveliness, and we love the Super Bowl, from its high-budget ads to the game itself. It's ideal, then, that the teams from Xbox and EA have decided to team up to make a limited edition Xbox One X console for the big occasion.

The console is inspired by another collaboration, between Nike and EA for some limited edition Air Max 90s, and features an all-white foundation with speckled red and blue details matching the outsole of the sneakers, representing the EA Sports logo and NFL shield.

If you look more closely, you'll be able to make out that iconic Nike swoosh below the Madden NFL 20 title, imprinted on the top of the console along with those timeless words, the ever-satisfying EA Sports tagline, “It’s In The Game”.

Bundled in with the console are two controllers, one red and one blue, to sum up the friendly rivalry that it's trying to distil in its design.

The best part of all this? The console is going to be up for grabs, rather than staying the preserve of someone willing to spend wads of cash on it. The competition is open from today at 8:00am PT right the way through to February 8 at 7:00pm PT, with a low bar for entry.

To enter, all you have to do is go to the official Xbox Twitter account, follow it, and then retweet the competition tweet (once it goes out) with the hashtag #NikeMaddenNFL20XboxSweepstakes. One winner will get their hands on the console and controllers, plus a pair of those Air Max 90s for good measure, and a copy of Madden NFL 20 to play.

squirrel_widget_141329