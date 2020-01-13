All Xbox Series X launch games will also work on Xbox One

This year will be huge for gaming, with cloud platforms growing or launching in the coming months, and not one but two next-generation consoles planned for the holiday season.

The Xbox Series X and PS5 will be available in time for Christmas 2020, and that has us very excited indeed.

However, it might also prevent people investing in current games machines on the build up, such as the excellent Xbox One X.

Well, if you are planning to buy a games console in the next few months or already own an Xbox One, we have some good news; you won't miss out on any first-party games that will launch with the latest and greatest machine. Xbox plans to release all "exclusive" titles across its entire family of machines, not just Series X.

That means the two games announced so far - Halo Infinite and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - will also be available on Xbox One and Windows 10. They will just be greatly enhanced for the new console.

Speaking to games industry trade publication MCV, the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, revealed that this is a strategy that will be adhered to for the next one to two years: "As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices," he said.

"We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content."

It is also possible that the new games will be available immediately on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Now, that would really be something.