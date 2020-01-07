Xbox Series X photos reveal backside of console and key features

Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series X console in December without showing the rear of the console or detailing all its key features. Now, however, thanks to new photos from AMD and an Xbox executive, we have a better idea of what to expect.

AMD, during its CES 2020 keynote, briefly showed the back of the Xbox Series X, revealing what it looks like and all the connectivity ports on board. We can see there are two HDMI ports, two USB-C ports, an Ethernet port, and optical out. There’s also a two-pin connector for power.

It’s unclear if the HDMI ports will support pass-through for cable boxes, and it doesn't look like there are any traditional USB-A ports on the back of the next-generation console, though there is one visible at the front.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer also tweeted out a picture of the Xbox Series X processor ahead of CES 2020 (he even made it his profile picture). It's a custom-designed CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture. The Xbox Series X will also feature an NVMe SSD, as well as support for 8K gaming, up to 120fps in games, ray tracing, and variable refresh rate support.

You can learn more about the Xbox Series X in our guide here. Microsoft is planning to launch the console around “holiday 2020".