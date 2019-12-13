  1. Home
Ninja Theory reveals Hellblade sequel for Xbox Series X

Hot on the heels of announcing the name of its new console generation, Xbox Series X, Microsoft has also shown off a trailer for a new game from Ninja Theory, the studio it acquired last year.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is a sequel to Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, that studio's critically acclaimed effort from 2017, and from the looks of the striking trailer is set to resume the tale of the titular Pict warrior Senua. 

The first Hellblade was a huge critical success for Ninja Theory, winning praise from multiple angles. Its realistic graphics and evocative art direction were extremely impressive, while high-quality motion capture performances made for a superb narrative experience, spearheaded by actor Melina Juergens.

Hellblade was also lauded for its approach to the topic of mental health, with a sensitive and considered portrayal that many considered industry-leading at the time of release. 

Ninja Theory reveals Hellblade sequel for Xbox Series X

From the trailer above it looks like we can expect more of the same on at least some of those counts. It has apparently been captured entirely in-engine, aiming to reflect the jump in performance that the Xbox Series X will bring. Whether the final game's actual performance is completely in line with the fidelity presented by the trailer, of course, will be borne out in time. 

There's no word on a release date for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise if it were to launch alongside Microsoft's new console, for the holiday season in 2020. 

