A few firmer details emerge about the specs of Microsoft's next-gen Project Scarlett console

We've been getting a relatively steady trickle of details through about Microsoft's next-generation games console, still for now codenamed Project Scarlett.

We heard last week that Microsoft is actually planning more of an ecosystem at launch, with two different consoles likely to be available — the more powerful, main hardware codenamed Anaconda, and the entry-level budget option currently named Lockhart.

Now a report from Windows Central has added some key details to these widespread rumours. It has heard hardware facts from multiple sources, including clarification on the two consoles' RAM.

It claims that the Anaconda model will have 16GB of RAM on board, with 13GB set aside for gaming, while 3GB runs the console's OS. This is an increase on the 9GB that the Xbox One X can divert towards games.

We had already heard that the effective power of the consoles was likely to be impressive, and this was further corroborated - Anaconda apparently maxing out at 12 teraflops (TF) of power compared to the Xbox One X's 6TF. Apparently, if Microsoft's targets are met, Anaconda will end up overall about four to fives times more powerful than that current line-leader.

The Lockhart version of the console, meanwhile, will manage 4TF, although the same efficiencies elsewhere will still see it outperform the Xbox One X.

Although Lockhart is less powerful, it will apparently still be able to manage features like ray tracing that Microsoft believes will give gamers a tangible sense of the generational jump in graphical performance.

Backwards compatibility is going to be the assumption for Project Scarlett, with most or all Xbox One games working on it, apparently. These could well provide key benchmarks for the improvement in performance that the console will offer, by comparing load times (Anaconda and Lockhart will both sport solid state drives) and frame rate performance on games where it's unlocked.

Needless to say, with around a year to go until Project Scarlett's rough release date, these details are still very much subject to change and revision. However, they paint an interesting picture of how Microsoft plans to shake up the industry with the immediate introduction of consoles with different levels of power.