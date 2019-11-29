There are some amazing gaming deals this Black Friday but you'll be hard pushed to better this Xbox bargain.

You can get yourself an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for just £129 on Game.co.uk.

The console is the exact same as the standard Xbox One S but without a disc drive, so all the games are download-only. Apart from that, it's a rootin'-tootin' fully-firing Xbox One, with 4K HDR Netflix and Amazon Prime Video streaming capabilities to boot.

You even get Fortnite, Minecraft and Sea of Thieves thrown in for good measure, and a two month pass to Now TV Entertainment channels.

If you want to splash out a little more, Amazon UK has an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition deal too. As well as the console and three free games, you get a Turtle Beach Recon 70X headset to game in private. It costs £139.99 as a bundle.

