  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox One S is cheapest it's ever been, just £129 for All-Digital Edition

|
Pocket-lint Xbox One S is cheapest it's ever been, just £129 for All-Digital Edition
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

There are some amazing gaming deals this Black Friday but you'll be hard pushed to better this Xbox bargain.

You can get yourself an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for just £129 on Game.co.uk.

The console is the exact same as the standard Xbox One S but without a disc drive, so all the games are download-only. Apart from that, it's a rootin'-tootin' fully-firing Xbox One, with 4K HDR Netflix and Amazon Prime Video streaming capabilities to boot.

You even get Fortnite, Minecraft and Sea of Thieves thrown in for good measure, and a two month pass to Now TV Entertainment channels.

• View the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition £129 deal on Game here

If you want to splash out a little more, Amazon UK has an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition deal too. As well as the console and three free games, you get a Turtle Beach Recon 70X headset to game in private. It costs £139.99 as a bundle.

• View the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with Turtle Beach Recon 70X headset deal on Amazon here

There are a whole load of other great Xbox One deals this Black Friday, including on accessories and the powerhouse Xbox One X. You can check out our round-up of the best here: Xbox One deals for Black Friday 2019.

PopularIn Games
How to tell if you're buying the new Nintendo Switch or the old one
Best PlayStation 4 deals for Black Friday: Amazing PS4 Pro bundles, PSVR and more
Best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday: Switch and Switch Lite bargains
Xbox One S is cheapest it's ever been, just £129 for All-Digital Edition
Best Xbox One deals for Black Friday 2019: Xbox One X, One S, bundles and accessories
WD_Black Game Drives hugely discounted, add up to 12TB to your Xbox One or PS4