Microsoft reveals incredible Terminator: Dark Fate themed Xbox One X

To tie in with the hype and excitement around the new addition to the Terminator franchise, Microsoft has revealed a new Xbox One X with a Dark Fate theme.

This is a limited-edition version of the console with a black skull of the new Rev-9 Terminator seemingly emerging from the console itself. Turn the console on and the evil eye of the Terminator glows red too. 

Until 15 November, Microsoft is giving gamers the chance to win one of these awesome looking consoles along with a copy of Gears 5 and some accompanying Terminator themed DLC: 

This Terminator competition is better than it looks too, as it also includes a standard Xbox One X that Microsoft says will give the winner "one for playing and one for displaying". Alongside the consoles, you'll also get Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, the Terminator: Dark Fate Character Pack including Grace and the Rev-9 and the Terminator: Dark Fate Character Pack featuring Sarah Connor and the T-800

