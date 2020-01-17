Microsoft launched its Xbox Console Streaming feature in the UK and US at the tail end of 2019, but now it is more widely available.

Still in Public Preview mode for now, the service is much like a cloud gaming platform, such as Project xCloud, but uses your own Xbox One as the host. Therefore, you can stream your own games to a mobile device and play them in another room or even when out and about.

As it is still in the testing phase, it is limited to players signed up to the Xbox Insider program at present. However, it is simple to join the program and therefore participate.

Here's how.

To sign up to be an Xbox Insider and test new versions of the operating system and homescreen, plus access Xbox Console Streaming, download the Xbox Insider Hub application from the store on your console.

You can then enrol from within that app.

Xbox Insiders are classified in different levels, gained through earning XP by completing surveys and doing other Insider tasks that help Xbox gain insight into its software and users. The higher the ranking, the more access you will get to pre-release features.

However, Xbox Console Streaming only requires participation, not any specific rank.

You will need to ensure you meet the following minimum requirements:

You need to be an Xbox Insider in a supported region to participate in the preview. You need a phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or higher, with Bluetooth 4.0 or above. You need a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller. A Microsoft account is a must too - the one you use to sign into your Xbox One normally. While not essential, it is also advised to have an Xbox One controller mount if you plan to play on a smartphone.

Once you have all of that, just follow these steps to get it working:

Download and install the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app onto your Android device from the Google Play Store. The app will guide you through setting up Xbox Console Streaming, including the enrolment of the Xbox One you plan to stream from. As part of the setup, the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app will perform a home network test. You must have an upload bandwidth of at least 4.75Mbps (9Mbps preferred), and a network latency of 125ms or less required (60ms or less preferred). Your Xbox One's power options must be set to "instant-on".

Initially, the Xbox Console Streaming Public Preview was only available in the US and UK (and limited to Xbox Insider members on the Alpha scheme). However, it has now greatly expanded its reach and is available to all Xbox Insiders in the following countries:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.

Sadly, iOS is not supported at this time.

Like Project xCloud, Xbox Console Streaming is limited to Android while in Preview. There is no indication as yet when either might expand to other platforms or devices.