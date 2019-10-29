Console streaming: How to stream any game from Xbox One to an Android phone

Microsoft has announced that Xbox One testers can now access its latest Console Streaming feature, which is now available in a limited preview.

The new feature lets you use your own Xbox One console to stream any game to a mobile device, rather than a cloud-based Xbox instance. This is different from the Project xCloud game streaming preview Microsoft is also testing - it's limited to just four games during the preview, while Console Streaming supports all the Xbox 360 and Xbox One titles installed on your console.

“If you’re an Xbox Insider in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings in the US and UK, you can now try a preview of Xbox Console Streaming,” Jonathan Hildebrandt, an Xbox program manager, explained in a blog post. “You’ll be able to play your owned and installed Xbox One games, including Xbox Game Pass titles, on an Android phone or tablet remotely from your home console.”

First, ensure you meet the minimum requirements:

You need to be an Xbox Insider in the US and UK with a console enrolled in the Alpha or Alpha-Skip-Ahead rings to participate in the preview. Microsoft said it will expand the preview to more rings and regions in the future. Go here to become an Xbox Insider. You also need a phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or higher. You also need a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller.

Next, follow these steps:

Once you have all that, download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app from the Google Play Store. The app will guide you through setting up Xbox Console Streaming. The Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app will perform a home network test. You must have an upload bandwidth of at least 4.75Mbps (9Mbps preferred) and a network latency of 125ms or less required (60ms or less preferred). Lastly, your Xbox One console must be set to instant-on in the power options.

For additional help, check out Microsoft's blog post and support hub.

No. Like Project xCloud, Console Streaming is limited to Android. However, it uses the same app to access your console over the internet. Microsoft has not revealed whether it plans to bring this feature or Project xCloud to iOS users.