Xbox All Access is a phone style price plan, from £17.99 for Xbox One S and Game Pass

Xbox has taken a leaf out of the mobile phone industry's book and launched a price plan in the UK, US and Australia that includes a console plus Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one monthly fee.

Xbox All Access gives you an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, standard Xbox One S or Xbox One X with no upfront fee to pay. And, as Game Pass Ultimate includes more than 200 games to download at no extra cost, plus Xbox Live Gold access for online multiplayer, you get pretty much everything you could want without having to shell out a single penny more.

The only catch is that you will have to sign a 24-month contract, but the pricing is very reasonable and Xbox will offer you the ability to upgrade to its next-gen machine, Project Scarlett, after its "holiday 2020" launch.

Xbox All Access pricing depends on which console you wish to include with the package.

If you want the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, it will cost you £17.99 per month for 24-months. For the Xbox One S, you will pay £19.99 per month. While the all-singing, all-dancing Xbox One X will be £24.99 per month. US pricing starts at $19.99 per month.

When you consider that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate alone costs £10.99 per month in the UK, it means your new console can cost you as little as £7 per month - a healthy discount over a machine purchased outright. Over 24-months, a One S All-Digital Edition will cost you a total of £168 - £32 off the current RRP.

Xbox has partnered with different retailers to offer the deal in the three separate countries. In the UK, Game will be offering Xbox All Access in-store, while Smyths Toys will offer it in-store and online. Both will start taking orders from 5 November.

In the US, you can get it in-store or online at Telstra from 18 November.

Australian customers will be able to order Xbox All Access plans from 29 October on Amazon.