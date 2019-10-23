  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Microsoft re-confirms all Xbox One controllers will work with Project Scarlett

|
Microsoft Microsoft re-confirms all Xbox One controllers will work with Project Scarlett
James Haskell talks rugby tech, we look at the Pixel 4 and preview Beats Solo Pro - Pocket-lint Podcast 24
James Haskell talks rugby tech, we look at the Pixel 4 and preview Beats Solo Pro - Pocket-lint Podcast 24

Microsoft has confirmed that all current Xbox One controllers will be forward compatible with the next Xbox console

This is good news for anyone who has splashed the cash on a fancy (and expensive) high-end or custom aftermarket controller. This includes the likes of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller

This was previously confirmed by Xbox boss Phil Spencer around E3 2019 back in June when he said:

"So, when we thought about our design for Project Scarlett we definitely wanted to make sure that we were compatible across all the generations. Not just with the games, but the accessories." 

Now it's been re-confirmed by James Shields, the product marketing manager for Xbox accessories who tweeted:

Backwards compatibility is regularly discussed when it comes to gaming, but this sort of forwards compatibility is rarely mentioned.

It's good to know that if you've dropped your hard-earned cash on a fancy controller you won't have to do it all over again when the new console launches. 

This logic might cause headaches for games developers, of course, who will have to take this compatibility requirement into account when working on new games. For the gamers though, it's great news.

PopularIn Games
Call of Duty Mobile tips and tricks: How to play and win
Microsoft re-confirms all Xbox One controllers will work with Project Scarlett
Years of PlayStation: The consoles and accessories that changed gaming forever
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
FIFA 20 review: King of the streets
Pokémon Go to expand online multiplayer gameplay with Go Battle League