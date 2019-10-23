Microsoft has confirmed that all current Xbox One controllers will be forward compatible with the next Xbox console.

This is good news for anyone who has splashed the cash on a fancy (and expensive) high-end or custom aftermarket controller. This includes the likes of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller.

This was previously confirmed by Xbox boss Phil Spencer around E3 2019 back in June when he said:

"So, when we thought about our design for Project Scarlett we definitely wanted to make sure that we were compatible across all the generations. Not just with the games, but the accessories."

Now it's been re-confirmed by James Shields, the product marketing manager for Xbox accessories who tweeted:

Yep - all Xbox One controllers! — James Shields (@shieldsjames) 17 October 2019

Backwards compatibility is regularly discussed when it comes to gaming, but this sort of forwards compatibility is rarely mentioned.

It's good to know that if you've dropped your hard-earned cash on a fancy controller you won't have to do it all over again when the new console launches.

This logic might cause headaches for games developers, of course, who will have to take this compatibility requirement into account when working on new games. For the gamers though, it's great news.