How to control your Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One with Google Assistant voice commands

- This integration is available as a public beta

(Pocket-lint) - You might not know it, but Google Assistant works really nicely with the Xbox Series X, S and Xbox One.

Similar to the Amazon Alexa integration, Microsoft allows you to control your Xbox with Google Assistant voice commands, whether that be for launching games and apps, turning the console on and off, or pausing videos.

Here's how the integration works.

How to set up Google Assistant on Xbox Series X and S or Xbox One

You need to use the Google Home app for iOS and Android, or a Google Assistant-enabled device like Google Home, to voice-control an Xbox. Google Assistant doesn't locally run on the Xbox, so it can only receive commands from other apps/devices running Google Assistant.

The steps you need to follow on your console are below (some of which may already be done for you):

  • Set your power mode to instant-on:
  • Press the Xbox button to open the guide.
  • Select Profile & system > Settings > General > Power mode & start-up.
  • Select Instant-on from the Power mode drop-down menu.
  • Enable digital assistants. Go to Profile & system > Settings > Devices & connections > Digital assistants, and then select Enable digital assistants.
  • Sign in to your Xbox.

Now, move over to your phone and follow the next steps:

  • In the Google Home app for iOS or Android, tap one of "Add", "Set up device", "Have something already set up?", or Search for Xbox.
  • Select Xbox and sign in with the Microsoft account you use on Xbox.
  • Follow the instructions to pair your Xbox with your Google Assistant device and provide your Xbox device name.

    How to use Google Assistant on Xbox consoles

    Once you're all set up, try using the following voice commands:

    • Hey Google, play Gears 5 on Xbox.
    • Hey Google, turn on Xbox.
    • Hey Google, turn off Xbox.
    • Hey Google, launch YouTube on Xbox.
    • Hey Google, pause on Xbox.
    • Hey Google, resume on Xbox.
    • Hey Google, volume up on Xbox.
    • Hey Google, take a screenshot on Xbox.

    It's that easy - you're now all set up with Google Assistant on your Xbox, so it's up to you to see how much use you get out of it!

