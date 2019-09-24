All of the big console manufacturers host their own, regular online video streams these days. Nintendo has its Direct presentations, PlayStation has State of Play and, even, newcomer Google now has its Stadia Connect reveals. However, one of the longest running online events is Inside Xbox, where Microsoft traditionally details new games and, possibly, hardware launches.
And, you don't have too long to wait for the next one, as it takes place today, Tuesday 24 September.
Here then are the details on how to watch the Xbox stream live, plus a few things we expect to see.
When is the next Inside Xbox livestream?
Inside Xbox is online only and the September edition will first be available to watch at 3pm PDT Tuesday 24 September 2019.
These are the different local times you need to make a note of:
- US West Coast: 3pm PDT
- US East Coast: 6pm EDT
- UK: 11pm BST
- Central Europe: midnight CEST
Where can I watch the Inside Xbox video live?
Xbox will host the video stream in several places, including its own Mixer platform, plus YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
What to expect
Xbox has released a teaser video (above) for the next Inside Xbox that highlights a few of the major games and announcements to expect during the hour-long show.
One of the biggest is Project xCloud. We're expecting to find out more about the cloud gaming service and possible launch details, as it must be close to release.
In addition, we'll see footage on The Outer Worlds, the long-awaited DayZ, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and much more.