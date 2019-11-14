Inside Xbox: How to watch the X019 celebration

All of the big console manufacturers host their own, regular online video streams these days: Nintendo has its Direct presentations; PlayStation has State of Play; and, even, newcomer Google now has its Stadia Connect reveals. But one of the longest-running online events is Inside Xbox.

During Inside Xbox presentations, Microsoft traditionally details new games and, possibly, hardware launches. And, you don't have too long to wait for the next one, for X019, takes place Thursday 14 November. Besides E3 2019, X019 is possibly Microsoft's biggest event of the year.

Described "the annual global celebration of all things Xbox", it should provide us with our first good look at upcoming games and hardware. Here then are the details on how to watch the Inside Xbox stream live, plus a few things we expect.

Inside Xbox is online-only and the November 2019 edition will first be available to watch at 3pm PT Thursday 14 November 2019.

These are the different local times:

US west 12pm

US east 2pm

UK: 7pm

Xbox will host the video stream in several places, including its own Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

This Inside Xbox is also known as the X019 celebration. It will air live from London on Friday and Saturday and is supposed to cover 12 new games from Xbox Game Studios, big news for Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud, and more. We expect Black Friday deals to be announced, too.

For more on Inside Xbox and X019, including showtimes and tickets, visit the Official X019 hub.