Project xCloud, the cloud gaming service from Xbox, will be available in beta form for testers in the UK, US and Korea from October.

You can now register now for the Project xCloud Public Preview if you are in one those countries. Access will be free during the testing period, for all those who are accepted into the program.

The preview will include four games initially: Halo 5: Guardians, Gears 5, Killer Instinct and Sea of Thieves. They will be presented in their complete form and additional titles will be added throughout the beta period.

There are some device caveats to be aware of before signing. To play during the preview, you need a phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or greater and with Bluetooth 4.0 at least, a Microsoft account and a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller. Xbox also recommends you acquire a phone mount for the controller, unless you are playing using a tablet.

Sadly, iOS is not supported at this time.

A new app will be made available for Android: Microsoft Game Streaming. It'll be on Google Play for anyone in the supported regions to download, but only those accepted into the preview will gain access.

Essentially, not only does this beta launch allow users to get a feel of Microsoft's cloud gaming platform, it helps the team behind it to gather data to improve the service in time.

More will be revealed in the coming weeks and months, but if you are in the UK or US you can sign up here. Those in Korea can sign up here.