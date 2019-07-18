Xbox is on a roll right now. Not only will it introduce its new cloud gaming service, xCloud, later this year, it offers possibly the best games subscription service in the world.

Announced during E3 2019, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is an incredible deal. For just £10.99 per month ($14.99 in the US) you get Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, plus Xbox Game Pass for PC. Considering that gives you access to 100s of games across Xbox One and Windows 10, plus online play and a couple of free games each month, it's outstanding value for money.

However, you can get an even bigger bargain thanks to a lifehack found by several gamers. One that could give you the exact same Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits but for considerably less.

That's because of a loophole in the Xbox subscription process, one that Microsoft is now aware of and has even embraced in an official blog on the matter.

Basically, thanks to a current promotion that gives you one month of Game Pass Ultimate for £1 or $1, the system fails to reset an existing Xbox Live Gold or standard Game Pass subscription fee that has been paid in advance to the full £10.99 per month.

Instead, it will give you full Game Pass Ultimate for the remaining period of your existing subscription.

Considering Xbox Live Gold costs, at most, £6.99 per month, that's a £4 saving per month at the very least. And if you prepaid for 12-months of Xbox Live Gold, you can save more than £80 in a year.

The same is true if you have an existing standard Game Pass subscription that you upgrade to Ultimate. It will remain at the original fee until your existing subscription expires.

And, even better news is that the same applies to new customers. So, if you buy an Xbox Live Gold 12-month subscription for £49.99 (or $59.99) and assign it to your account before signing up for the Game pass Ultimate offer here, you get a big discount.

What's more, considering you can add up to 36-months worth of Xbox Live Gold to your account, you can save even bigger amounts. £100s, in fact. Lovely stuff.