Argos is offering some lucky punters the chance to grab an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for £3

Yes you read that right - Argos is going to be offering a bunch of Xbox One S All Digital consoles for just £3. Usually £200, that works out at a 98 percent discount.

Naturally, you'll need to enter into a draw to be offered the change to get the deal. If you're interested, then register your interest on the Argos website between now and 23:59 on Wednesday 19 June.

Customers will then be randomly selected to collect a discounted Xbox One S All-Digital Edition next Monday or have it delivered to you. 10 consoles also have an individual touch, with acclaimed artist Josh Parkin illustrating the consoles with an image of each lucky gamer, in his unmistakable style.

Following loads of leaks, Microsoft revealed the new All-Digital Edition in April. It's exactly the same as the standard Xbox One S apart from the lack of physical disc drive - so you need to buy all games virtually and store them on the 1TB hard drive.

There was only one problem with it at launch; it was too expensive. However, prices are now tumbling and we're expecting some good deals to appear around Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, too, of course. You can check out all the latest deals below.

The console comes with a wireless controller plus digital-only versions of Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft. And, of course, you can also sign up for Xbox Game Pass which will give you access to more than 100 digital Xbox games. Microsoft is also working on the upcoming xCloud game streaming service, too.

