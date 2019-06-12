26 new games at E3 2019 that stole the show

There's no doubt that E3 is a spectacular show, with its huge launches, game reveals and tantalising teases of upcoming titles.

But, with so many launched each year, it can be hard to tell which should go on your wishlists and which should just, well, go.

That's why we've put together a countdown of the new games at E3 2019 that have most caught our eyes, based on game trailers, announcements, and sheer anticipation.

So, without further ado, here are the games you should keep a look out for, starting at number 26 on our list all the way to numero uno.

Release date: TBC

TBC Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

We wanted to include Elden Ring but, to be honest, we have no idea what the game will be. That's why we've decided to place it in the 25th position. It certainly should be something to look out for, co-created by Game of Thrones' scribe George RR Martin and the genius behind the Dark Souls series, Hidetaka Miyazaki. If we had to guess, we reckon it'll be a rock hard action-RPG. No surprises there.

Release date: 30 August 2019

30 August 2019 Format(s): Xbox One, PC

Blair Witch was one of the big surprises during the Xbox E3 media briefing, not least because the launch trailer looked like a cross between a Resident Evil game and Alan Wake. We hadn't even heard that the Blair Witch licence had been acquired for a game, so genuinely gasped with surprise as the name was revealed.

Release date: Spring 2020

Spring 2020 Format(s): Xbox One, PC

InXile's last turn-based RPG brought back memories of the original Fallout games, not least because the first Wasteland was a forerunner to that exalted series. Now Wasteland 3 is on the horizon and we're getting excited all over again. It looks to combine the humour and strategic combat like before, and that's more than fine with us.

Release date: Spring 2020

Spring 2020 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Minecraft plus multiplayer dungeon crawling equals big bucks. The isometric action-role-player will support co-op play both locally and online. We're just hoping it plays as well solo as it does with friends. And, as it's out on Switch as well as Xbox One, PS4 and PC, it could be a great title to waste time on your travels.

Release date: 25 October 2019

25 October 2019 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

Obsidian's first game since being acquired by Microsoft is The Outer Worlds, a sci-fi action RPG that really looks like Fallout in space to us. That's no bad thing, as Obsidian handled the development of one of the best Fallout games around: Fallout: New Vegas. We won't even have too long to wait to play it for real, as it's out this October.

Release date: March 2020

March 2020 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

This E3 gave us a further glimpse into the long-awaited follow-up to blood-sucking RPG Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines. The gameplay shown at the conference gave us goosebumps and we're looking forward to getting our hands on this, that's for sure. We only have to wait until March next year.

Release date: 5 November 2019

5 November 2019 Format(s): PC

Building on the success of Planet Coaster, Frontier Developments takes a second stab at a zoo creation and management simulation. It already looks better and more complex than the Kinect-centric Zoo Tycoon that hit Xbox One in 2013. We're just hoping that Frontier looks to bring it to other formats eventually, beyond Windows. You can say that about Planet Coaster too, to be honest.

Release date: TBC

TBC Format(s): TBC

The official reveal of Ghostwire: Tokyo was everything a great E3 unveiling should be: loud, proud and utterly confusing. We have no idea what's actually going-on, but in many ways that's what intrigues us about the new IP from the creator of The Enemy Within. After all, it never hurt Death Stranding (which we still don't fully understand to this day).

Release date: 22 November 2019

22 November 2019 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, PC

While it doesn't make our top 10, don't discount how excited we are for some more Doom action. It won't win any awards for originality, but it will win hands-down in the best-way-to-vent-anger stakes - much like the first. Reports are that it also runs beautifully on Google Stadia and, if the superb Switch conversion of the last Doom game is anything to go by, it could be the portable game that everyone will want to play.

Release date: 10 September 2019

10 September 2019 Format(s): Xbox One, PC

The fifth instalment in the Gears of War series (not counting Judgment) will be part of Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One and PC. And Game Pass Ultimate subscribers even get to play it a week before its official release. We also learned that there will be a new game mode coming with Gears 5: Escape. It asks you and two online chums to get out an enemy nest, either created by the developer or the community. Expect some hardcore action, that's for sure.

Release date: 4 October 2019

4 October 2019 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC

The Punisher and The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal was on hand to introduce the latest footage of Ghost Recon Breakpoint as he stars in the game himself. However, the best thing to come out of Ubisoft's reveal event was that, unlike Wildlands, Breakpoint will play just as well in single-player as co-op, even providing you with three AI teammates to help out.

Release date: 3 March 2020

3 March 2020 Format(s): PS4

This year's E3 was swimming in remasters, with every old game under the sun seemingly being given a new lick of paint and re-released. Final Fantasy VII Remake is not one of those, however. It is a complete rebuild of one of the best JRPGs of all time, with a new action-based combat system and a graphical redo that makes it seem like a new game entirely. We cannot wait to step back into the boots of Cloud.

Release date: 12 September 2019

12 September 2019 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC

We got to play a couple of hours' worth of Borderlands 3 prior to E3, but it's still very much worth a mention here. Bigger, badder and more bonkers than ever before, the first-person shooter and RPG combo will undoubtedly sell in bucketloads come its release in September. What's more, those with Borderlands: The Handsome Collection can now download and play a prequel/bridging episode for absolutely free.

Release date: TBC

TBC Format(s): PC

Alongside The Sims 2, Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 and Theme Hospital, Evil Genius has always been one of our favourite strategy/simulation games. And, no less than 15 years later it is getting a follow-up. Expect to play as more Bond-like villains than ever before as you build your despicable lairs and wipe out the world's spying community. Bwah ha ha.

Release date: Early 2020

Early 2020 Format(s): Xbox One, PC

We couldn't really put 12 Minutes anywhere else really. It certainly looks intriguing enough to get this close to the top 10. It's a thriller in which you get to replay events over and over again (a bit like Deathloop, also on this list) in order to find a way to somehow stop the death of your wife. Simple and harrowing in equal measure, this could be one of the break out indie hits of 2020.

Release date: 27 September 2019

27 September 2019 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

This year's FIFA gains a new mode in the form of Volta Football, a style of street football popular in South America. In fact, if you were a fan of the opening sequences of FIFA 19's The Journey, you will know where the inspiration come from. That and EA's older, long-gone FIFA Street franchise. New skills and tricks will be introduced to the gameplay, to suit the new mood. It doesn't mean that it will ditch all the other modes that make the series so popular, however. One word of warning for Switch owners, Volta Football will only be part of the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions of the game.

Release date: TBC

TBC Format(s): PC

We haven't even seen gameplay yet and we're already excited enough by Baldur's Gate 3 to put it in our top 10. If you've ever played any of the Divinity games, you'll know just how suited Larian Studios is to producing the second full sequel to one of the best isometric RPG games of all time - Bioware made the previous two, so it's in great company.

Release date: 15 November 2019

15 November 2019 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

Apart from the fact that the graphics look too crisp and clean - we'd prefer if the textures looked more grubby, like Rogue One - Fallen Order could very well be the single-player Star Wars game we've been yearning for ever since EA secured the licence. Being able to play as a Jedi again is also a bonus, and making it a third-person action-adventure sets it apart from the, fun but too short, solo missions in Battlefront II.

Release date: TBC

TBC Format(s): TBC

It's hard to put a finger on what type of game Deathloop is, but being developed by Arkane Studios (Dishonored, Prey) makes it very much one to watch out for. The premise is one part Groundhog Day, one part Tom Cruise's Edge of Tomorrow as you have to find a way to break a timeloop that sees you repeat the same day every time you die.

Release date: 20 March 2020

20 March 2020 Format(s): Nintendo Switch

The good news is that we got to see more of Animal Crossing: New Horizons - the first on the Switch - than ever before. The bad is that it has been delayed to March 2020. However, we've waited this long so we're happy to wait a bit longer for the best way to while away hours doing virtual housework instead of the real thing.

Release date: Spring 2020

Spring 2020 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

Some might wonder why we've slotted the sequel to Dying Light so high up the list, but it's because of exactly that: it's the sequel to Dying Light, one of our favourite games ever. We also learned during this E3 that choices made in the first-person parkour/zombie-a-thon can wipe out entire colonies and plot threads, so replaying the game at a later date could offer a completely different experience.

Release date: Holiday 2020

Holiday 2020 Format(s): Xbox One, PC, Project Scarlett

Microsoft embellished its brief 2018 tease of the new Halo chapter with a longer look at the game at this year's E3. We're still not entirely sure what it will involve, save for the fact that it uses an all-new graphics engine and brings Master Chief very much back to the fore. We also know that, as well as Xbox One and PC, it will be available on the next-gen games machine Scarlett, as one of its launch titles around Christmas 2020.

Release date: 15 May 2020

15 May 2020 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC

The mighty Avengers break cover at last. We first heard about Square Enix's plans for a new game starring the superhero team in 2017 and this year we finally got to see it in action. Developed by Tomb Raider's Crystal Dynamics, it has great potential and high production values. It can also be played in co-op, with different players taking on different Avengers. Excelsior!

Release date: TBC

TBC Format(s): Nintendo Switch

Although it didn't have any news on a prospective Nintendo Switch 2, the Japanese gaming giant did have one major surprise in store: the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - complete with some very early game footage. We have no idea when the game might release, nor what it's about, but just a glimpse was enough to elevate it to number three in our list.

Release date: 18 April 2020

18 April 2020 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

As if our impressions of Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't get any better, CD Projekt Red followed up its incredible 50-minute gameplay demo of last year with the announcement that Keanu Reeves plays one of the characters in the game. And we now know that it will be hitting stores on 16 April 2020, putting paid to rumours that it will be a next-generation game only.

Release date: 6 March 2020

6 March 2020 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC

"What, not Cyberpunk at number one?" we hear you cry, but in all honesty, the game that blew us away most this year was Watch Dogs Legion. Yes, the mockney accents in the gameplay walkthrough and trailer are "pony", but the actual game premise is something else entirely. If Ubisoft does indeed manage to pull it off, being able to play as any person in the near-future London setting is next level stuff.