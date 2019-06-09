The new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 has adjustable thumbsticks and loads of other customisation options

As well as the awesome-but-expected announcement of Project Scarlett, Microsoft also used its E3 2019 presentation to launch a new controller.

Coming four years after the original, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 have over 30 new features including adjustable-tension thumbsticks, more interchangeable components than before plus up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life depending on playing conditions.

There are also numerous ways to customise things with the Xbox Accessories app on Xbox One and Windows 10, while there are three custom profiles you can save on the controller itself (LED lights tell you which is currently selected).

It won't be cheap though with a slated price of $180.

You can choose between three different resistance settings for the thumbsticks, including options to match the same thumbstick resistance as Xbox 360 or standard Xbox One controllers.

There's also an additional hair trigger lock setting where the trigger pull distance is shorter, helping you fire faster. The controller apparently automatically recognises adjustments to the hair-trigger locks, so you won’t need to make changes in the Xbox Accessories app each time you change the trigger locks.

The controller does come with quite a lot of extras - there's a carrying case, set of six thumbsticks (2 standard, 2 classic, 1 tall, 1 wide dome), set of four paddles (two medium, two mini), set of two D-pads (standard and faceted), thumbstick-adjustment tool, acharging dock for in-case or out-of-case charging and a braided USB-C cable. Yes, it charges with USB-C.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 will be available in all countries that currently have Xbox One for sale, starting with 24 places from November 4 including the US and UK.