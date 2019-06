Microsoft has confirmed its next-generation console successor to the Xbox One and will reveal more details during its E3 2019 press conference very soon.

We are reported live back from the event and will bring you more as we have it.

In the meantime, you can follow the Xbox E3 2019 press conference live here. And, you can find out more about the Xbox Two - if that's to be its final name - in our rumour round-up feature.

More to follow...