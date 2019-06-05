Xbox and Lynx on a mission to make E3 smell less funky

Xbox has teamed with men's smellies brand Lynx for a range of bright green hygiene products that are "inspired by the achievements of Xbox fans". We kid you not.

Lynx is a popular brand in several regions, including the UK, and already has a decent range of, admittedly potent, deodorants and body washes.

We don't know yet what an Xbox fan should smell like, but the company itself describes it as clean and fresh: "Lynx Xbox is a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood.

"Containing a range of natural essential oils, the Xbox Lynx range comes with a sleek new look."

At present, the range is only launching in Australia and New Zealand, and we're not sure whether there are plans to introduce it into the UK too. However, at least one small part of the E3 attendance in future can lather-up in preparation.

Sadly, it's not going to be available in time for this year's show. Lynx Xbox is due in stores and pharmacies down under from July, while E3 2019 will kick off on Tuesday 11 June.